Cardinals move A.Q. Shipley to injured reserve

The Cardinals made the move official Tuesday, placing center A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.

He will miss the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s practice.

Shipley, who joined the Cardinals in 2015, was the team’s only offensive lineman to start every game over the past two seasons. He will instead spend this season rehabbing.

Mason Cole, a third-round pick, will move up the depth chart. He started at left tackle for Michigan as a true freshman in 2014 before moving to center in 2016. Cole was back at left tackle last season.