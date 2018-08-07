Carson Wentz might not play in the preseason

AP

The Eagles are taking it slow with Carson Wentz‘s return from a knee injury. He has participated in every practice of training camp, but the Eagles have held him out of full-team drills since July 28.

“It’s frustrating,” Wentz said after practice Tuesday, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Obviously, getting a chance to get out there and everything, I felt great, it was fun to be out there, but again just trusting what the doctors are saying.

“But without a doubt it’s tough to just sit there and watch. I did it last season and now getting your feet wet and going in and out, it’s not what I’d like. But I’m making the most of it.”

Wentz, who tore the LCL and ACL in his left knee in a Week 14 game against the Rams, expects the Eagles to hold him out of team drills next week, too. He participated in the first three 11-on-11 sessions of the summer before the team put him in bubble wrap.

All signs point to Wentz sitting out all four preseason games, too, according to Frank.

“I don’t think it’s a big hurdle for me,” Wentz said. “Would I love to be out there on Thursday? Absolutely. I’d love to be out there every day. But I think for me personally, I think I’ll be fine if I don’t get out there for preseason.”

Since his injury, Wentz has targeted the season opener, and he still expects to do just that.