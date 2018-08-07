Corey Coleman: I’ve got something to prove

AP

Wide receiver Corey Coleman‘s time with the Browns didn’t go as planned as the 2016 first-round pick caught 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns while missing 13 games due to injury over the last two seasons.

That led the Browns to trade Coleman to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick this week and Coleman said Tuesday that he is excited for a fresh start in Buffalo. He also posted a shot of his Bills jersey to Instagram with the caption “I got some s— to prove” in his new home

“It feels good to be wanted,” Coleman said, via ESPN.com. “But I don’t want to let them down. They have their trust in me. I really don’t want to let them down and make them right. I’m gonna work my tail off to come here and do everything I need to do to help some of the young guys out. … Everyday I wake up I feel like I got something to prove. It’s a huge opportunity for me and I’m blessed to be here. I’m ready to rock with Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills gave up very little for Coleman in hopes that the talent that made him a high pick shines through in a new situation. Given the thin receiving corps they already had in place, the prospect of even modest reward on that low risk makes it easy to understand why the team brought Coleman on board.