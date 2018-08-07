David Irving won’t lose accrued season either

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is in the same situation as Browns receiver Josh Gordon.

The Cowboys have Irving on the did not report list as he continues to work on his personal problems that have kept him out of training camp. He is working out at a gym in Los Angeles, according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Irving re-signed with Dallas in the offseason as a restricted free agent for $2.91 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Owner Jerry Jones has said the Cowboys do not expect to see Irving during training camp.

The league suspended him for the first four games of the season because he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy. A year ago, he missed the first four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.