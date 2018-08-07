Deshaun Watson likely to play on Thursday night

AP

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson last played in a game when Houston lost to Seattle 41-38 on October 29, but it looks like he’ll be getting some game action this week.

Watson’s recovery from the torn ACL that ended his rookie season has progressed well throughout the offseason and he’s been on the field practicing since the start of training camp, which left head coach Bill O’Brien to answer a question about whether Watson will play against the Chiefs on Thursday night.

O’Brien didn’t commit to an answer, but said, via multiple reporters, that it is “more likely” that Watson will be in the lineup than on the sideline. Assuming Watson does play, he probably won’t make much more than a cameo appearance before Brandon Weeden, Joe Webb and/or Stephen Morris get their turn to run the offense.

A short appearance might not offer much in immediate returns, but it does offer the promise of full appearances down the road for a player the Texans missed desperately after he was hurt in 2017. That’s not a bad outcome from a preseason opener.