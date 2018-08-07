Devontae Booker at No. 1 running back on Broncos first depth chart

AP

The Broncos got rid of their leading rusher from last season when they released C.J. Anderson this offseason and the word this spring was that rookie Royce Freeman was pushing Devontae Booker for the No. 1 job in this year’s backfield.

Whatever push Freeman has made thus far has not been enough to lift him ahead of Booker. The Broncos released their first depth chart of the year and it features Booker in the top slot. Freeman is No. 2 with De'Angelo Henderson, Dave Williams and Phillip Lindsay making up the rest of the group.

Booker, a fourth-round pick in 2016, ran 79 times for 299 yards and a touchdown last year while also catching 30 passes for 275 yards. Freeman was a third-round pick in April after setting several career records during his time at Oregon.

The competition will continue for the rest of the summer and it seems likely that, regardless of pecking order, both Booker and Freeman will be seeing a good amount of playing time come the fall.