Dolphins moving training facility to stadium

The Dolphins have decided on their future training facility: They will move to the northwest side of Hard Rock Stadium within the next two years, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The privately funded complex will cost between $75 million and $80 million, Dolphins chief executive officer Tom Garfinkel said, via Habib.

The Dolphins have trained at the facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, since 1993. The facility has undergone renovations and improvements, including the addition of an indoor practice field in 2006, but it doesn’t compare to the new facilities around the league.

The move also means all team employees now will work closer together. Currently, the ticketing and business staffs work at the stadium in Miami Gardens while football operations are up the turnpike in Davie.

The Dolphins hold training camp at their training facility, so being at the stadium will allow for an improved parking situation.