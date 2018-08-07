Eric Weddle declares run-pass options a fad

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 7, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
AP

Eric Weddle has been in the NFL long enough to see certain fads come and go.

And the veteran safety isn’t convinced that the run-pass options used to such great effect by the Eagles last year en route to a Super Bowl will become anything more than a passing fad.

I think in five years, it’s going to be out,” Weddle said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I think it’s just another phase. . . .

“It’s just a revolving door. It’s just like the Wildcat, and the quarterback run game, yada, yada, yada. Teams that run the ball and take shots are usually the hard teams to beat.”

On such RPO plays, the quarterback makes a quick read after taking the snap before deciding to hand off or throw a quick pass. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had success that way in 2016, and others have as well.

Weddle, the 12th-year Ravens safety may have a point, as the speed of NFL defenses make such plays harder to sustain at the pro level than in college. On the other hand, the Eagles have a shiny reminder that it can work, far better than other such gimmicks like the Wildcat.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Eric Weddle declares run-pass options a fad

  3. If the QBs coming out of college aren’t able to read defenses like an experience QB then this may be a way for them to be productive.
    So I don’t think it’s a fad, it will stay, just maybe not be used as much.

  5. The wildcat worked once, the first time it was pulled out against the Pats. It was never effective after that once teams started preparing for it.

  7. You don’t think the pats prepared for it for the bowl and looked how that turned out. As long as it works people will use it.

  9. He is right. Once teams start jamming the receivers and forcing the qb to hold the ball a second longer (resulting in more hits) it will disappear fast

  10. It absolutely is. JUst said this in the Van Noy thread. It’s why Foles failed in Philly, but all gimmick offenses, as one dimensional offenses, fade in the NFL with time.

    Foles played a perfect SB, so hats off to him for running the RPO so well and being so accurate. The playcalling was also superb.

  11. Honest answer – and I try not to be as negative as the average poster here – I am going to be negative. I think for a lot of reasons this is here to stay. Eric Weddle? Irrelevant before he started? Not so much.

  12. Nonsense, the RPO has been around for years. If you run it almost exclusively like Chip Kelly did, yeah defenses will obviously stop it because you’re predictable. But if you have a dynamic offense like the current Eagles, then it works. It’s not like we RPO’ed the patriots into submission; we ran it down their throats and beat them with a diverse passing game, including plenty of downfield shots. We had 1 drive that was different…in the 3rd quarter after the Pats Gronked us to death, we turned around and ran RPO after RPO. And it worked because a) it was part of a broader offense and b) Foles is an RPO master thanks to his time with Chip. Weddle is just wrong.

  14. Guy sounds salty, not to mention ignorant. For one thing, that new QB they’ve got in Baltimore will still be running RPO’s five yrs frm now, long after Weddle’s retired.

    Comparing anything other than LA Gear light-up shoes to the Wildcat is just DUMB.

    Just like this over-simplified take:

    “He is right. Once teams start jamming the receivers and forcing the qb to hold the ball a second longer (resulting in more hits) it will disappear fast”

    ONCE they start?!?!? Why haven’t they started yet? The RPO had been en vogue in the NFL for a good 3 years already now…

    I can count on one hand the number of teams that play a large amount of press-man coverage and I can count on the other hand the number of individual CBs in the entire league who actually excel at jamming receivers at the line.

    Besides, if a DB lines up like they’re about to jam, any decent WR/QB combo will simply adjust the route at the line and run a false step hitch or a stutter-go. WRs w/ great hand combat usage will smoke press-man. Also, most NFL WRs have CBs beat by 2 or 3 inches in height and 20 lbs of muscle.

    RPO isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!