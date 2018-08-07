Eric Weddle declares run-pass options a fad

AP

Eric Weddle has been in the NFL long enough to see certain fads come and go.

And the veteran safety isn’t convinced that the run-pass options used to such great effect by the Eagles last year en route to a Super Bowl will become anything more than a passing fad.

“I think in five years, it’s going to be out,” Weddle said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I think it’s just another phase. . . .

“It’s just a revolving door. It’s just like the Wildcat, and the quarterback run game, yada, yada, yada. Teams that run the ball and take shots are usually the hard teams to beat.”

On such RPO plays, the quarterback makes a quick read after taking the snap before deciding to hand off or throw a quick pass. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had success that way in 2016, and others have as well.

Weddle, the 12th-year Ravens safety may have a point, as the speed of NFL defenses make such plays harder to sustain at the pro level than in college. On the other hand, the Eagles have a shiny reminder that it can work, far better than other such gimmicks like the Wildcat.