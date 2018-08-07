Even with five-year extension, Doug Pederson views himself as a year-to-year employee

AP

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has a new contract that runs through 2022. But he’s only thinking about 2018.

“I feel truly, bottom of my heart, everything’s year to year,” Pederson told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m going to coach my tail off this season, and I’m just thankful to Mr. Lurie and the Eagle organization for believing in me and trusting in me and giving me the extension. Just excited to go to work every single day.”

Pederson is right, because for any coach a sufficiently disastrous year could be the last year of his tenure. Sure, he’d be entitled to a buyout for the balance of his deal. But he wouldn’t be able to coach.

For Pederson, it would take maybe 0-16 and a rash of controversies and mishaps for him to even be close to the hot seat in the year after winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Given the positive outcome of the partnership between Pederson and executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, that’s unlikely.

“I think it’s important,” Pederson said regarding the fact that he and Roseman are both under contract for five years. “I think what you’re seeing around the league is G.M., head coach kind of have the same amount of years left. It really helps in sort of solidifying your plan, not only current plan but future plan. When you have the same amount of time remaining, you can collaborate that way and prepare that way.”

Given the talent Roseman has assembled and the results Pederson has achieved in only two years on the job, chances are that there will be more success — and more extensions — as Pederson and Roseman continue to work together.