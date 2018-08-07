Ezekiel Elliott’s dad attends pro-Urban Meyer rally

Getty Images

Last year, the NFL suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games over a domestic violence accusation. This year, Elliott’s college coach Urban Meyer is in danger of losing his job over an allegation that he looked the other way when one of his assistants was accused of domestic violence.

One person who supports both Elliott and Meyer is Elliott’s father, Stacy Elliott, who showed up at a rally in Columbus urging Ohio State to stand by Meyer.

“[Meyer] handled it for what his job required him to do,” Elliott told ESPN. “He wasn’t the first person to know it happened. His boss knew before he knew.”

A year ago, Stacy Elliott was perhaps his son’s most vocal defender, saying his son was ready for a legal battle against the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott eventually lost in his attempt to have his six-game suspension overturned.

At the pro-Meyer rally on Monday, Stacy Elliott wore his son’s Ohio State jersey and said he loves Meyer.