Game has “slowed down exponentially” for Baker Mayfield

AP

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has been on the job for the Browns for about three months and he’s noticed a change in how he’s processing the game over that period.

Mayfield said Tuesday that the speed has dropped since he first arrived in Cleveland and that it has dropped even more since the start of training camp, although things are still moving faster for him than they did in college.

“It’s starting to slow down but it’s going to take a little bit to get to the level I was at Oklahoma,” Mayfield said, via ESPN.com. “That’s just part of the growing process. There’s been a lot of improvement since I first got here for rookie minicamp that it’s slowed down exponentially. I’m excited where it’s at right now.”

Mayfield will get his first chance to gauge the speed of a defense tasked with hitting him when the Browns face the Giants on Thursday night. As a backup to Tyrod Taylor, he’s set to play “quite a bit” in that game and says he’s excited “to take advantage of the opportunity” to continue the learning process in his first NFL game action.