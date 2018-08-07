Get to know new SNF rules analyst Terry McAulay

Getty Images

Long-time NFL referee Terry McAulay stepped away from the game recently, but he’s still in the game as the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

McAulay made his official NBC debut during the Hall of Fame game, and on Tuesday he made his first visit to the #PFTPM podcast.

The one-hour conversation touched on all the major rules changes, with heavy emphasis on the two new helmet rules. Other rules discussed included the new catch rule, the new kickoff formation, the new head-first dive rule, and much more.

For more in-depth, extended conversations like this, subscribe to #PFTPM. Also, rate and review and spread the word.