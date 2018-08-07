Jarvis Landry: Corey Coleman trade won’t have any effect on Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on August 7, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
The fact that the Browns only got a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Bills for wide receiver Corey Coleman was a pretty good sign of how little impact the 2016 first-round pick has had since entering the NFL.

Another sign came from his former teammate Jarvis Landry. The wide receiver responded to the Coleman trade on Monday and said that his departure won’t make much of an impact either.

“Having Corey in the room it helps us out, but at the same time, now that he’s not here, we have to move past it,” Landry said, via Cleveland.com. “We have to move on. We can’t dwell on losing a guy so, I don’t see it having any effect on the team.”

Rashard Higgins, Jeff Janis, fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway and sixth-round pick Damion Ratley join Landry on the receiver depth chart as long as Josh Gordon remains away from the team. That’s not a decorated group, but it also isn’t one that Landry thinks will leave the team in much worse position than they were in before the trade.

7 responses to “Jarvis Landry: Corey Coleman trade won’t have any effect on Browns

  2. Gordon is the missing link, not Coleman. But Gordon not being there turns this from one of the best receiving corps in the NFL to a question mark. It is possible that one or more of these guys steps up – my vote is on Calloway. But the bet is on Juice and Flash playing together.

  3. For them to be a top-flight group, at the very least Josh Gordon has to be available and “up to stuff” and by that, we know he had (1) great season four seasons ago but that is probably too much production to expect. Even 2/3 that production would be great. With that, we need to hope that one of the others steps up in a big way. Likely that would be Callaway, if anybody. We think we know who Rashard Higgins is, and he isn’t elite.

    I doubt this group scares anybody this season. One great receiver (Landry) does not make a great receiving corps.

  5. They need some WR help bad. If Gordon is ready on Day 1, they should be ok with the lack of depth. But without Gordon that lineup does not instill confidence. Might be time to lean very heavily on Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb.

  7. This WR group isn’t scaring anyone until they have a QB that has at least one 300 yard game to his credit. Also you might want to get one that can throw at least 2 TDs per game. Tyrod had 31 career games of 1 or less. But hey, at least he doesn’t turn it over, right? Ever wonder why?

