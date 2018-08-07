Jarvis Landry: Corey Coleman trade won’t have any effect on Browns

AP

The fact that the Browns only got a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Bills for wide receiver Corey Coleman was a pretty good sign of how little impact the 2016 first-round pick has had since entering the NFL.

Another sign came from his former teammate Jarvis Landry. The wide receiver responded to the Coleman trade on Monday and said that his departure won’t make much of an impact either.

“Having Corey in the room it helps us out, but at the same time, now that he’s not here, we have to move past it,” Landry said, via Cleveland.com. “We have to move on. We can’t dwell on losing a guy so, I don’t see it having any effect on the team.”

Rashard Higgins, Jeff Janis, fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway and sixth-round pick Damion Ratley join Landry on the receiver depth chart as long as Josh Gordon remains away from the team. That’s not a decorated group, but it also isn’t one that Landry thinks will leave the team in much worse position than they were in before the trade.