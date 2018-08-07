Joey Bosa left practice with foot injury

AP

The Chargers have had to deal with a couple of big injuries already this year and another key player gave them at least a scare at Tuesday’s practice.

According to multiple reports, defensive end Joey Bosa left the session early after hurting his left foot. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.

Bosa played every game last season and finished the year with 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He missed the first four games of his rookie year due to a hamstring injury he picked up after finally signing his contract in late August.

The Chargers have already lost tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jason Verrett for the season.