Josh Gordon remains on did not report list, won’t lose accrued season

Posted by Josh Alper on August 7, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Most NFL players who are under contract but haven’t reported to training camp by the end of business on Tuesday lose an accrued season toward free agency, but Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon isn’t in that group.

There was some question about Gordon’s status this week as he is on the did not report list after he decided to work on his “overall health and treatment plan.” Losing out on an accrued season would leave Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent, i.e. not a free agent unless a team opts against tendering a contract, for the second straight year. Getting the season would make Gordon a restricted free agent.

Word earlier this week was that the Browns had taken measures to make sure he got credit for the year despite not being ready to report to the team. There was also a report that he’d be moved off the did not report list to make that happen, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there’s an exception for players who don’t report due to “illness or hardship” that makes such a move unnecessary.

That’s good news for Gordon’s contractual future, although it remains to be seen when the Browns will get good news about Gordon’s availability for the coming season.

  2. Josh is fortunate he has so many people trying to help him succeed. It would seem that he has inadequate coping mechanisms to deal with everyday life and stressors. He’s going to need guidance in finding a way through life that doesn’t involve misusing a substance to deal with adversity. I’d wager he had little emotional support and direction earlier in life.

  3. Wishing nothing but the BEST for Josh. Hope he can make it back for Game 1 of the regular season!

  4. It’s good to see the Browns doing everything they can to help him as a human being and not doing things that could derail everything. I hope he’s able to find it within himself to overcome these struggles.

  6. Wow, this dopehead is making out like a bandit. He gets to stay on the sidelines, avoid playing for this horrible franchise, keep is job as protected by law, and still get an accrued season towards his free agency and pension, then is able to escape the leagues worst team next year.
    Brilliant play, gorden. Simply brilliant. Next we will hear how he is qualified to get S.S.

  7. What an organization of losers. Selfish player who puts himself in front of the team multiple times and you do this? Continue to be the bottom feeders of the NFL.

