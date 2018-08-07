Josh Gordon remains on did not report list, won’t lose accrued season

Getty Images

Most NFL players who are under contract but haven’t reported to training camp by the end of business on Tuesday lose an accrued season toward free agency, but Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon isn’t in that group.

There was some question about Gordon’s status this week as he is on the did not report list after he decided to work on his “overall health and treatment plan.” Losing out on an accrued season would leave Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent, i.e. not a free agent unless a team opts against tendering a contract, for the second straight year. Getting the season would make Gordon a restricted free agent.

Word earlier this week was that the Browns had taken measures to make sure he got credit for the year despite not being ready to report to the team. There was also a report that he’d be moved off the did not report list to make that happen, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there’s an exception for players who don’t report due to “illness or hardship” that makes such a move unnecessary.

That’s good news for Gordon’s contractual future, although it remains to be seen when the Browns will get good news about Gordon’s availability for the coming season.