Josh Rosen listed as Cardinals No. 2, gets starter work in camp

AP

The Cardinals went out and spent good money on backup quarterback Mike Glennon this offseason, not knowing that Josh Rosen would fall into their laps.

Now, it’s the rookie in the second spot on the depth chart heading into the preseason, behind starter Sam Bradford.

The first-rounder from UCLA has taken his work with the ones when Bradford gets veteran days in camp (like yesterday), which is good training for what seems inevitable when you go into a season with Bradford as your starter.

That could make Glennon and his two-year, $8 million deal surplus to requirements, or an attractive commodity to other teams looking to upgrade at backup quarterback.

The other interesting note on the unofficial depth chart the Cardinals published is that Brice Butler is listed as the other starting wide receiver opposite Larry Fitzgerald.

Butler signed with the Cardinals in April after an unremarkable three-year run with the Cowboys in which he averaged 14 catches a season. The Cards list Chad Williams and J.J. Nelson as the second-string wideouts, ahead of second-rounder Christian Kirk and journeyman comeback story Greg Little.