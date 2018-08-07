Kirk Cousins will have a makeshift line this week

AP

One of the most anticipated debuts in the league will be when quarterback Kirk Cousins steps under center for the Vikings this week.

But it might not be the best way to gauge Cousins’ progress, since the Vikings offensive line is such a mess right now.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the three regular interior linemen are still out, putting Cousins in a bit of a precarious spot.

Center Pat Elflein is still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason ankle and shoulder surgeries. Guards Mike Remmers (ankle) and Nick Easton (undisclosed) are also out, and haven’t practiced since last week.

At least tackles Riley Reiff and Rashod Hill are in place, but the middle is manned by Cornelius Edison at center, Tom Compton at left guard and Danny Isidora at right guard.

“Edson’s a fighter,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s powerful. Compton is playing like a veteran. Isidora, I thought he was better [Monday]. Last week wasn’t his best week but we talked about some things, so I think he’ll be better.’’

The Vikings invested $84 million in Cousins this offseason, so perhaps limiting his exposure behind a bunch of backups would be the prudent plan, though Zimmer wouldn’t say how much Cousins might play this week.