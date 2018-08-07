Kyle Van Noy thinks Patriots defense will “show up a lot of people”

Getty Images

When the Patriots defense was last on the field, they were giving up 41 points to an Eagles offense that had plenty of success on the ground and through the air during the Super Bowl.

The unit has hired a new coordinator in Brian Flores, undergone several personnel changes and gotten linebacker Dont'a Hightower back from a torn pectoral since that game, although none of those changes have led to many predictions about a marked difference on that side of the ball in New England. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy offered a different view.

Van Noy called the defense “sneaky quiet” and that silence will allow them to take people by surprise.

“I think we’re the most slept on linebacker group in the league right now,” Van Noy said, via the Boston Herald. “It’s all good. We like that. We’re going to use that to our advantage and show up a lot of people.”

The Patriots defense gave up a lot of yards last season, but the team still ranked fifth in the league in points allowed. A repeat of the results on the points front would be welcomed, especially if it also comes with a drop in yards allowed that gives Tom Brady more chances with the football.