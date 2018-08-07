Mary Jo White will handle Urban Meyer investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

As the powers-that-be at the Ohio State University attempt to figure out the future of football coach Urban Meyer, the school has hired an outside counsel to handle the investigation.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Mary Jo White will serve as the investigator. The name will ring plenty of bells for football fans, and not simply because she handled the recent investigation regarding the alleged workplace misconduct of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

Six years ago, the league hired White to provide a kind of/sort of independent review of the evidence in the Bountygate scandal. And she called the evidence of guilt “overwhelming,” thanks in part to a gross mischaracterization of one key piece of it.

White insisted that audio from NFL Films proved that Saints defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove said to teammate Bobby McCray “give me my money” after Hargrove delivered a hit that appeared to injure the leg of Vikings quarterback Brett Favre during the 2009 NFC title game. But close inspection of the video and audio showed that it was inconclusive at best that Hargrove had actually said those words.

White’s insistence that Hargrove said “give me my money” came from her assertion that “you can see his lips moving.” But the video simply did not support that claim.

What relevance does this have to Ohio State’s investigation of Urban Meyer? It suggests, in my opinion, that White is susceptible to giving the entity that hired her to do a job the outcome that the entity that hired her wants. Plenty of lawyers yield to that temptation, because clients typically prefer to hire (and to re-hire) lawyers who can get the clients whatever the clients want. White, in my opinion, gave the NFL what it wanted in the Bounty case. Ted Wells, in my opinion, gave the NFL what it wanted in #Deflategate.

That’s how some lawyers emerge as the go-to candidates to be hired to handle investigations like this. The executives of a given business have a way of finding out who will play the game, and who won’t. And those who will play the game tend to be the ones who are more likely to get the gig.

So what do the persons who hired White want the bottom line of the Urban Meyer investigation to be? Once the answer to that question is known, it will become a lot easier to predict whether Meyer stays or goes.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Mary Jo White will handle Urban Meyer investigation

  1. 1. Fire him.

    2. Another college will instantly hire him.

    3. Everyone happy now?

    Or should he suffer a lifetime ban?
    Better yet, never be allowed to work again.

  5. Michigan fans are salivating because they think if Meyer gets fired they might actually have a chance to beat OSU for the first time in a decade. Unfortunately for them he’ll probably only get suspended for a few games and even if he does get fired they still stand no chance. They’ve already forgotten how they lost five (5) games last year

  7. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says:
    People like her seem to always have a chip on their shoulder because no one has ever sexually harassed them.
    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
    And all you people out there think I’m the most deplorable person for my comments and jokes and so forth on any and all threads. It would seem to me we have a new leader in the club house in regard to that now. WOW

  8. I don’t think spartanlegend has any room to criticize another university’s sports program. MSU has a load of their own problems. As a UM fan, I believe that Meyer will be railroaded as they look for a big name to take the fall.

  9. I predict Meyer will be head coach in Ann Arbor next year. Hands down best college recruiter out there.

  10. arclight1972 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 11:27 am
    1. Fire him.

    2. Another college will instantly hire him.

    3. Everyone happy now?

    Or should he suffer a lifetime ban?
    Better yet, never be allowed to work again.

    I don’t think you know what the term “right to work” means.

    Wanna here him? Sure. Go ahead. Be ready for the backlash, ridicule, and hatred coming your way. But I guess covering up something as insignificant as domestic violence isn’t that bad when you’re winning huh?

  11. thirdand43 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 11:49 am
    Uh oh. Mary Jo White. I’d say it’s about an 85% probability that Urban Meyer is done at tOSU.
    ======================
    It would <1% if he was somehow affiliated with the Giants.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!