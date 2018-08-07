NFL reinstates Ravens TE Darren Waller from suspension

Getty Images

The Ravens have a new member of their tight end group at training camp, but it is a familiar face.

The team announced on Tuesday that Darren Waller has been reinstated by the league. Waller was suspended for at least a year by the NFL last June for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

It was the second time that Waller was suspended for such a violation. He was banned for four games during the 2016 season as well.

Waller was a 2015 sixth-round pick and caught 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns over 18 games. He will try to earn a roster spot while vying with Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and Vince Mayle.

The Ravens announced that wide receiver Jaelon Acklin was waived/injured with Waller returning to the roster.