Nick Easton undergoes medical tests on neck

Vikings offensive lineman Nick Easton had an MRI and other medical tests to determine what’s causing his neck pain, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Dr. Jack Kelley, an orthopedic specialist in New Haven, Connecticut, is reviewing the results and is expected to provide a diagnosis this week.

Easton began experiencing discomfort in his neck after Friday’s practice and has not practiced since.

Easton started at left guard last season. The Vikings moved him to center in Pat Elflein‘s absence. Elflein remains on the physically unable to perform list with ankle and shoulder injuries.

The Vikings are missing three starting offensive linemen, with right guard Mike Remmers also out. Remmers, the right guard, has not practiced since injuring his ankle in a July 31 practice.

Minnesota likely starts Tom Compton at left guard, Cornelius Edison at center and Danny Isidora at right guard in Saturday’s preseason opener. Left tackle Riley Reiff and right tackle Rashod Hill are the only projected starters practicing this week.

“If a guy’s out, a guy’s in; it doesn’t matter,” Hill said, via Tomasson. “We’re a unit. We stay together. If one goes down, two go down, we’ve got guys who can come in and contribute. So we’re all going to be together. We’re going to pick up.”