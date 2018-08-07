Nick Foles: Upper body injury “not a big deal”

AP

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles missed practice for the third straight day on Tuesday, but said that there’s no reason for concern about his long-term health.

Upper body soreness was given as the reason for his absence and Foles said that he is dealing with muscle spasms in the trapezius/neck area.

“Nothing crazy … it’s going to be fine,” Foles said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “It’s not a big deal. We’re just being smart.”

Head coach Doug Pederson said no decision has been made about whether Foles will play against the Steelers on Thursday, but it seems unlikely with Carson Wentz being held out of 11-on-11 work for the time being. That leaves Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan to lead the offense as the preseason gets underway.