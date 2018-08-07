Report: Corey Coleman pondered options after trade to Bills

Getty Images

Corey Coleman is a Bill now, after Cleveland traded the disappointing former first-rounder for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

But that may or may not have been a foregone conclusion.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Coleman reported to the Bills after “pondering his options.”

It shouldn’t have taken long, as the options were A) play football for the Bills or B) get a job. There’s also the small matter that C) Coleman has already declared himself “ready to rock with the Bills.”

The Browns were effectively giving Coleman away and the Bills merely took him, so it’s not as if he had any leverage in the process. And if Coleman wants to seriously pursue football, Buffalo is as good a place to do so as he could find, as the lack of qualified receiving targets there give him a chance to stick.

And since in the kingdom of the blind the one-eyed man is king, Coleman could actually end up reclaiming his career, if the Bills could get decent quarterback play out of A.J. McCarron or Josh Allen.