Report: Daniel Sorensen did not tear ACL but could miss start of season

AP

The good news for the Chiefs: Free safety Daniel Sorensen did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament. The bad news: Sorensen’s knee injury could sideline him into the “early part of the regular season,” Herbie Teope of NFL Media reports.

Sorensen missed Tuesday’s practice to get a medical diagnosis, and the Chiefs initially feared he was done for the season.

The Chiefs already were thin at safety, with Sorensen expected to start alongside Eric Berry.

Berry is returning from a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Kansas City gave Berry a planned day off Tuesday, leaving Eric Murray and rookie Armani Watts as the team’s starting safeties in practice. Murray played 39.8 percent of the defensive snaps last season, making two starts. Watts is a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M.