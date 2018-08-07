Report: Former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith to be released from jail early

Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith is set to be released from jail early after serving roughly half of his one year prison sentence for pleading guilty to one felony count of assault with great bodily injury stemming from an altercation last July.

According to TMZ, Smith is set to be released next month – on Sept. 5 – due to good behavior and overcrowding. He was sentenced to a year in prison with five years probation after pleading guilty to charges following an altercation where he allegedly beat and stomped his sister’s boyfriend.

Smith was released by the Raiders in conjunction with his guilty plea in March.

Smith had signed a four-year deal with Oakland in 2016 after a three-year run as a full-time starter with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith has appeared in 137 career games with 122 starts for Oakland, Kansas City and the Miami Dolphins. The former second-round pick has 14 career interceptions.