Report: Joey Bosa’s foot injury “nothing serious”

Getty Images

The Chargers have gotten used to bracing for the worst possible news about injured players, but their latest star to get hurt in practice appears to have avoided that scenario.

Defensive end Joey Bosa had to leave Tuesday’s practice early after injuring his left foot and immediate word was that he needed further evaluation before knowing the severity of the issue. At least part of that evaluation has taken place and it looks good for Bosa.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bosa’s injury is “nothing serious.” There’s no word on what that might mean for a return to practice, but the fact that he will be returning to practice is a big step up from the season-ending news that the Chargers received after tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jason Verrett were injured.

The Chargers kick off their preseason schedule against the Cardinals in Arizona on Saturday. Even with a minor injury, it would be no surprise to see the team hold Bosa out of that contest.