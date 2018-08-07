Richie Incognito probably won’t be playing for the Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

Richie Incognito needs to do a better job of picking his battles.

The free-agent guard claims that the Vikings have expressed interest in his services. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has disputed that. And Incognito has decided to take issue with Zimmer’s comments, aggressively and profanely.

Mike Zimmer is a F–KING LIAR!!” Incognito said on Twitter.

He also posted screenshots of text messages exchanged with Tony Sparano, the former Dolphins head coach and Vikings offensive line coach who died suddenly last month. Although the conversations could be interpreted as an expression of interest by Sparano, he was neither the coach nor the G.M. At best, Sparano could have lobbied the team to bring Incognito in, but it apparently never got to that point.

And with Incognito publicly attacking Zimmer, it most likely never will.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Richie Incognito probably won’t be playing for the Vikings

  5. I bet Incognito is not lying. He’s sort of like the Jose Canseco of the NFL. Lies a lot, maybe even most of the time, but there are those one-off times where the info is so real sounding and a bit strange, it has to be true.

    The Vikes are embarrassed he leadked this out AFTER they lowballed him and he rejected the offer.

    Interesting tactic by him to want to get out of Buffalo, though. His career is over or about to be over because he’s a cuckoo bird like Canseco is.

  7. I hope someone in his family can get him to get the help he needs. Most often the person who has destroyed their own life don’t see that they did. They live at rock bottom and think it’s everyone else’s fault. People can’t enable his behavior. Those who do have no real concern then for his well being. He needs help and to try to fix his life.

  8. I honestly would not be surprised if he was texting between two phones that he owned just to make this plausible. There is no reason that Zimmer has to outright say they never had interest in him.

  11. Ritchie reached out first to Sparano. Sparano indicated there could be interest – 2 mos ago.

    No recent contact as Ritchie implied and certainly not related to the recent injuries.

    Not real bright on Ritchie’s part.

  15. In all honesty, it wouldn’t be out of character for Zimmer to be caught in another lie.
    Between denying the stuffed animal incident, and changing his story during the coverup of the defensive mutiny that occurred a couple of seasons ago, there’s definitely a history of this.
    I’m glad Incognito had the guts to call the organization out on this.
    Only in Minnesota.

  19. I just don’t understand why Minnesota doesn’t just stand up and own this.
    Why would Incognito lie, what purpose would it serve.
    I’m sure I’ll get some answers from the peanut gallery here, but that still won’t get us any closer to the truth.
    Zimmer is a coward for lying about this, unless of course, he’s so far out of the loop that he really didn’t know.
    Does anyone else wonder if they just play circus music in a continual loop at the Vikings trsining complex?

  20. It’s like some commenters didn’t even read the story. Richie reached out to Sparano months ago. That happens all the time with players and their former coaches. It doesnt mean the organization is or ever really was interested. Maybe Sparano wanted him, but maybe he was just being nice.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!