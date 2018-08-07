Richie Incognito probably won’t be playing for the Vikings

Getty Images

Richie Incognito needs to do a better job of picking his battles.

The free-agent guard claims that the Vikings have expressed interest in his services. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has disputed that. And Incognito has decided to take issue with Zimmer’s comments, aggressively and profanely.

“Mike Zimmer is a F–KING LIAR!!” Incognito said on Twitter.

He also posted screenshots of text messages exchanged with Tony Sparano, the former Dolphins head coach and Vikings offensive line coach who died suddenly last month. Although the conversations could be interpreted as an expression of interest by Sparano, he was neither the coach nor the G.M. At best, Sparano could have lobbied the team to bring Incognito in, but it apparently never got to that point.

And with Incognito publicly attacking Zimmer, it most likely never will.