Richie Incognito says Vikings called him, Vikings say they did not

Getty Images

Free agent guard Richie Incognito claimed in a recent interview that the Vikings reached out to show interest in him. The Vikings say otherwise.

“I’m mulling all options right now,” Incognito told TMZ. “I’ve had calls from Minnesota, Seattle, I really just don’t want to go to training camp, so we’ll see.”

But Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said there is “no interest” in Incognito and it’s “totally false” that the Vikings reached out about him.

Incognito has had an eventful offseason. He initially agreed to restructure his contract with the Bills, then said he was retiring, then said he wasn’t retiring, then got released by the Bills, then spent three days in a mental health facility after a bizarre incident at a Florida gym.

In the interview with TMZ, Incognito seemed lucid and upbeat. But it seems unlikely that any team will sign him after all of the issues this offseason, and previous issues in his career. The Vikings aren’t interested, and 31 other teams probably aren’t either.