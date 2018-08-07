Ryan Grant separating himself in race for Colts No. 2 receiver job

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Grant‘s offseason got off to a good start when he landed a deal with the Ravens as a free agent, but it quickly went the other way when the Ravens voided the deal.

A failed physical was given as the reason, although it coincided with Michael Crabtree hitting the market following his release by the Raiders and was followed by the Ravens adding him to their roster. Grant rebounded to sign a shorter-term deal with the Colts for less money and it looks like he’ll be in position to contribute a lot to the team’s offense.

Grant is listed as a starting wideout on the team’s first depth chart and head coach Frank Reich put him right alongside unquestioned No. 1 T.Y. Hilton in relation to other receivers like Chester Rogers and Deon Cain.

“T.Y. and Ryan Grant have really separated themselves,” Reich said.

Grant set career highs with 45 catches, 573 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Washington last season. A starting job and a healthy Andrew Luck could lead to new personal bests before this year is out.