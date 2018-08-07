Sam Bradford calls whatever preseason snaps he gets “beneficial”

AP

Sam Bradford has an injury history that includes a torn ACL in the 2014 preseason. At the same time, Bradford played only 91 snaps last season.

The Cardinals quarterback needs work, but the team want to expose him to as little injury risk as necessary.

“I think getting out there, especially after not playing a ton this past year . . . you can only simulate so much in practice,” Bradford said Tuesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “There is only so much live work you can get in practice, with people around you in the pocket, getting a feel for the pocket, feeling when the ball has to come out. Getting in there in the preseason and getting some of that awareness back, there is definitely some benefit to that.”

The Cardinals have not determined how much playing time Bradford will get, or even if he will play at all in the opener, coach Steve Wilks said. The coaching staff will determine that in a Wednesday meeting.

It’s probably a good guess Bradford won’t play Saturday against the Chargers.

But the Cardinals already know first-round pick Josh Rosen will get his share of reps, and they also want to play veteran Mike Glennon and undrafted rookie Charles Kanoff.

Bradford said there is no “magic formula” for the exact number of reps needed in the preseason. But it’s so far, so good.

“[Sam] has looked pretty good overall,” Wilks said. “Everybody is pleased right now with his performance and most importantly, his strength in his knee.”