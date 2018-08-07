Seahawks’ Pete Carroll pleased with addition of D.J. Fluker

Getty Images

It’s beating a dead horse at this point in time to run through all of the struggles of Seattle’s offensive line over the past few seasons. The fact that they managed only one rushing touchdown from a running back last season, gained zero rushing yards on 23 carries inside the 10-yard line and only 17 yards on 34 carries inside the 20-yard line are reasons why Tom Cable and Darrell Bevell are no longer running the offense in Seattle.

The Seahawks added Mike Solari as their new offensive line coach and signed former New York Giants guard D.J. Fluker to help Seattle get back to their offensive identity of running the football with consistency. So far, head coach Pete Carroll is happy with what he’s seen from the team’s new right guard.

“I’ve been really impressed with D.J. Fluker,” Carroll said on Tuesday. “He’s really been kind of what we had hoped he would be. He’s such a big man. He’s a giant of a guy. He’s 355 (pounds) or something and you can’t move him. He can hold the point on pass protection, which is really nice, and he’s been very aggressive coming off the ball. I’ve said this – he worked with Mike last year at the Giants so he has the carryover of the system and all that. He’s been really impressive this time around.”

Fluker didn’t work much during offseason practices as he worked back from a knee issue. He’s also been limited at times in training camp as Seattle tries to manage him throughout camp. But he’s been with the first-team offensive line whenever he’s been on the field.

“He’s practicing as much as we want to practice,” Carroll said. “I mean, we have to look after him. He’s a big man. He’s had some issues in the past, but at this point, he’s taken most of the reps that we’ve needed him to take so I have no problem. He can go.”

The Seahawks re-signed J.R. Sweezy last week, who was Seattle’s full-time starter at right guard for three seasons. However, he injured his ankle in his first day of practice and has been held out since.