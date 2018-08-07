Sean McDermott not saying who starts at QB on Thursday

AP

The Bills play their first preseason game against the Panthers on Thursday and the play of their quarterbacks will be closely scrutinized as the competition for the starting job continues to unfold.

It remains to be seen which of the team’s quarterbacks will be on the field to start the game. Head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, that he wouldn’t say who would get the nod because he wants to talk to the players first.

McDermott did say that AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman could both see time with the first team before the second-stringers head into the game. McCarron and Peterman alternated days with the first team over the first week or so of camp, but that pattern broke last week when McCarron got the nod two days in a row.

First-round pick Josh Allen remains with the third team most of the time, which McDermott called a “calculated” approach to bringing him along during his rookie season. The coach also said the preseason games will be an important part of the evaluation of all three quarterbacks, so we’ll see if Thursday night leads to any changes to the team’s approach.