Steelers hope Antonio Brown returns to practice after preseason opener

AP

Several Steelers starters will be sitting out Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown has been out of practice for the last week while dealing with a quadriceps injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team hopes he’ll be back at practice shortly after the first exhibition game of the summer. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Hunter, Darrius Heyward-Bey and rookie James Washington are among the other wideouts that could see time for the Steelers.

Watt has been bothered by a hamstring injury and Tomlin said linebacker Bud Dupree, who has been out after a concussion, will also miss the game.

Roethlisberger’s absence is a coaching decision. Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph are all expected to play.