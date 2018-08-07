Teddy Bridgewater grateful to be healthy and competing

AP

In the short term, it shouldn’t matter that much to Teddy Bridgewater that he’s second on the Jets depth chart, and will get passed inevitably by a rookie.

“Right now, I’m doing everything I dreamed of doing — and that’s waking up and continuing to play football,” Bridgewater said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It’s a wonderful feeling. It gives me chills right now to think about it, knowing how the previous two years were.”

Two years ago this time he was hit with a traumatic knee injury that some thought would have threatened his career. He came back to play some mop-up snaps for the Vikings, but this is his first real chance to compete for playing time.

And since the Jets won’t commit to playing veteran Josh McCown Friday night against the Falcons, he could end up starting and splitting time with Sam Darnold. And when Bridgewater gets hit, it will be the first time since his non-contact injury. He still wears a small brace on his left knee, the last reminder of the injury that cost the former first-rounder his job.

“I definitely feel like I’m good,” he said. “With the training staff here, we’ve been definitely hitting it hard.”

The biggest question with Bridgewater remains where he’ll play. If the Jets feel comfortable with a McCown-Darnold tandem, he could be traded in case another team’s starter gets hurt (or if a team needs to upgrade its backup position Nick Foles-style). And at $6 million for one year, it’s an affordable option, in the relative sense.