Titans sign Brandon Chubb, Jerome Cunningham

The Titans weren’t in position to draft Bradley Chubb this April, but they have signed his older brother.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Brandon Chubb to their 90-man roster. Chubb went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2016 and signed with the Rams before moving on to multiple stints with the Lions with a short stay on the 49ers roster mixed in. He has never played in a regular season game.

In addition to signing Chubb, the Titans have also signed tight end Jerome Cunningham. Cunningham spent the summer with the Titans each of the last two years before getting cut. He caught eight passes for 59 yards while playing nine games with the Giants in 2015.

Tight end Phillip Supernaw was released and linebacker Nate Palmer was placed on injured reserve in moves to create openings for the two new arrivals in Tennessee.