Trainer charged for obstruction in death of dog owned by former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo

Getty Images

Pleas on instagram for the return of former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo’s dog, Knox, went unheeded as the five-year old English bulldog was found dead in the house of his trainer, Amelia Ferriera, by the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Mayo posted on instagram that the dog had been found in a trash bag in the closet of Ferriera’s residence after being told that that dog had disappeared with multiple explanations as to how it happened.

“Staging him running away, him being stolen, even him drowning having us knocking on doors sending us false leads as we searched two states” Mayo wrote. “We’ve hired scuba teams, private investigators, lawyers and more when they knew they HAD HIM IN THEIR HOME IN A TRASH BAG tucked away the whole two months. Yeah A TRASH BAG!”

Per the Rhode Island SPCA, Ferriera has been charged with one count of obstruction for hindering efforts to locate the missing animal. A necropsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Mayo first posted about the dog’s disappearance in late June in making a plea for help in tracking down his beloved bulldog. The dog was found on Aug. 5, more than two months after Knox went missing.