Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills wide receiver group isn’t lacking for weirdness.

Can WR Jakeem Grant find playing time on the Dolphins offense?

WR Malcolm Mitchell said farewell to the Patriots after being waived on Monday.

How does rookie TE Chris Herndon factor into the Jets’ plans?

The Ravens offense struggled in the two-minute drill while practicing with the Rams.

The Andy Dalton–A.J. Green connection still works in Bengals practice.

Browns LB Jamie Collins is shooting for greatness.

LB Keion Adams is trying to land a role on the Steelers defense.

QB Brandon Weeden has done some good things at Texans camp.

Ryan Grant is listed as a starting receiver on the Colts depth chart.

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue has worked on new pass rushing techniques.

T Taylor Lewan is working against rookie LB Harold Landry at Titans camp.

Broncos LB Von Miller shared some of his pass rushing secrets.

Making the case that Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson can have a big year.

Michael Schofield could be pushed back into a lead role on the Chargers offensive line.

Raiders K Eddy Pineiro has outlasted one competitor this summer.

DE Randy Gregory was in pads for the first time at Cowboys camp.

Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher wants his unit to match his energy.

Nate Gerry is in the mix for a starting linebacker job with the Eagles.

Washington hopes they have found a steal in LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.

Observing signs of progress from Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky.

The Lions feel lucky to have LB Jarrad Davis.

TE Marcedes Lewis adds a new dimension to the Packers offense.

Brandon Zylstra is trying for a receiver spot with the Vikings.

Chad Johnson paid a visit to Falcons practice.

A look at the Panthers linebacker group.

Saints T Terron Armstead is healthy again.

The Buccaneers have to balance preparing two quarterbacks this summer.

Cardinals veterans will help get rookie C Mason Cole ready to play.

The Rams noted the humidity during Monday’s practice with the Ravens.

49ers LB Malcolm Smith is looking forward to preseason action.

Kam Chancellor checked out the new look Seahawks defense on Monday.