Washington signs Cassanova McKinzy, waives Alex McCalister

Washington signed linebacker Cassanova McKinzy on Tuesday. To make room, it waived linebacker Alex McCalister with an injury designation.

McKinzy, 25, was with Washington this offseason before the team waived him April 30.

He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in May 2016. Tampa Bay cut him during the preseason, but the Rams signed McKinzy to their practice squad late that season.

Last season, McKinzy spent a few weeks on the Rams’ practice squad, too.

He has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

McCalister originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2016. He joined Washington’s practice squad late last season, and the team signed him to a futures contract in January.