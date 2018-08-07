What were the best football video games of all time?

Mattel

The new Madden game comes out on Friday. Pre-orders of the Hall of Fame version become available today. And some of us have had the game for more than a week. (My MUT team already is at 79.)

In light of these facts, Tuesday’s PFT Live took a look at the best football video games of all time. It was a fun trip down memory lane for those of us who have those memories. Chris Simms, as it turns out, only ever played one football video game. And since he lost the toss for the daily draft, he was pretty much screwed.

Check out the video below and then share your thoughts on your own favorite football video-game memories. And be sure to keep a laptop, tablet, or cell phone device nearby so you can check PFT while playing this year’s version of Madden.