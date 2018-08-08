49ers plan full-season tribute to Dwight Clark

49ers

The man responsible for one of the most famous plays in NFL history died earlier this year, and the team for which he played plans to honor him all season long.

Beyond wearing a decal with receiver Dwight Clark’s No. 87, the 49ers will display field bunting at every home game that pays tribute to Clark. On October 21, the team will unveil a pair of statues depicting his unforgettable moment — one will consist of Joe Montana throwing the ball and the other will show Clark catching it. The statues will be precisely 23 yards apart, the exact distance covered by the touchdown pass that vaulted the 49ers to Super Bowl XVI.

“Almost four decades ago, Dwight Clark’s miraculous catch launched the San Francisco 49ers into an era of excellence,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement released by the team. “Since that time, he has served as an inspirational figure to citizens of the Bay Area and beyond. Dwight has meant so much to so many and it is only fitting that our organization continues to carry on his wonderful legacy. The 2018 season provides us a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the life of a very special man, while also raising awareness for the Golden Heart Fund, which was so dear to his heart. Dwight lived his life with great compassion for others, and we want to honor that legacy by raising funds to support his 49ers brothers.”

The Golden Heart Fund serves 49ers alumni who need of financial, medical, psychological, or emotional support.

Clark died on June 4, after suffering from ALS for more than a year.