Aaron Rodgers would do away with franchise tags, hard caps

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 8, 2018, 9:01 AM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just happens to be in the middle of a contract negotiation. And he just happens to have bought a minority stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

So bringing those two worlds together, he likes the idea of the NFL eventually adopting the NBA’s “soft cap” approach to accounting.

Unlike the NFL, NBA teams can exceed the cap if they’re willing to pay a luxury tax, and Rodgers sees the NFL’s revenue increases as allowing a similar method.

We have sort of a tough situation,” Rodgers told Kevin Clark of The Ringer. “I think one thing you could definitely look at that would influence the way contracts are done is a hard cap versus a non-hard cap—like the NBA, where there’s a cap, then there’s luxury tax. . . .

“I would allow teams to go over the cap knowing if they do, since there’s not a hard cap, they are going to be faced with some luxury tax issues and they’d change their strategy. It’s not like we’re hurting—just like the NBA, we’re not hurting for revenue. We’re doing excellent in the NFL and the NBA is doing fantastic as well.”

Rodgers had a number of other suggestions which borrowed from the NBA’s financial plan, including a version of the mid-level exception, which he thinks could provide some security to veteran players. (There’s already the veteran minimum benefit, which allows teams to get a cap break for signing older players to one-year deals, but the NBA’s mid-level was $8.4 million last year, so there’s a big difference there.)

The Packers quarterback would also do away with the franchise tags.

“Because I think that gives the team a lot of power over your future, and they can tag you a couple of times,” he said. “That, obviously, restricts player movement. . . .

“I think if you didn’t have it, it would encourage teams to get deals done earlier and in the long run it actually might save them money. Because you’re doing a guy’s deal a year before he’s ready to play, especially young guys. Maybe they get him for cheap and, if he has a huge season his last year, cheaper than they would have gotten him after that season, if you sign him early.”

Of course, NFL owners are probably in no hurry to adopt any of Rodgers’ suggestions, since they’re making money at a high rate as things stand. But as it pertains to his own negotiation with the Packers, it serves as an insight to his mindset, as he’s been reported to be looking for some creative structures in his next deal.

  2. Just ditch the franchise tags and extend the fifth year option to second round players as well. Keep the hard cap. Also bring in someone with a background in analytics to explain that difference to the NFL players during the next strike between money allocations for a 15 man roster and a 53 man roster. This “we want to be the NBA” chant is nonsensical and is getting a bit tired.

  5. Please let him play out his current contract & tag him as so,so,so many cheesheads have explicitly predict.
    It’s now evident that aaron would end his career the same 1st three years; on the bench sulking questioning his worth.

  6. I think fans like the franchise tag. I don’t want my best players bolting because they showed up in a contract year. A one-year, “prove it” deal motivates them to play well.

  8. There has to be a limit on the definition of a soft cap because the more financially inclined franchises will push the limits. I do believe that teams that draft a player should have flexibility on the cap to “keep their players”, but once again at some type of limit. Can’t go back to <1995 football.

  9. ETA: When the franchise tag is dropped, players must realize that the big increase in salaries we now see year to year will likely soften as well. The tag is “used” as a bargaining chip and salary minimum in contract negotiations by the player and the agent. Without the tag, the bargaining is likely to start at a lower level. As it stands right now, players are getting paid more than they likely would, if they had not received the franchise tag.

  12. If you do away with the hard cap say goodbye to one of the most compelling things about the NFL: parity.

    The league will have to deal with the same issues as the NBA; namely super teams and tankers with a completely irrelevant middle class of teams.

  17. No no and hell no. That is what is terrible about the NBA. The cap means nothing, and all of the really good players are on like four teams. No one wants to see Jerrah spend his way to another ring.

  19. The Packers quarterback would also do away with the franchise tags.

    “I think if you didn’t have it, it would encourage teams to get deals done earlier and in the long run it actually might save them money. Because you’re doing a guy’s deal a year before he’s ready to play, especially young guys. Maybe they get him for cheap and, if he has a huge season his last year, cheaper than they would have gotten him after that season, if you sign him early.”
    —————————-
    What about when said player is worried about what the newest deal out there is when he’s still under contract, Aaron? lol

  23. I do agree with him on the franchise tag…..while the “soft cap” was a good theory perhaps…you are seeing the problems with it, manifest themselves in the problem that the NBA is going to have to deal with….competitive balance….the NBA right now is one “A” team and the next team (Houston?) is maybe a “C”

  24. The day the NFL gets rid of the hard cap is the day I stop becoming a fan. I have never said that before but I truly mean it.

    Parity is what drives the NFL and keeps fans coming back. If the richest owner could build a super team just because he has more money, why would anyone stick around? The NBA regular season (and now the first two rounds of the playoffs) are boring and worthless because you know who the top 3-4 teams are. The luxury tax thing is just a way for owners to make more money, at the expense of paying players and fielding a good team. It doesn’t benefit the fans at all.

  25. Eventually, these guys will kill the goose that laid the golden egg…greed will drive up salaries, super teams, higher ticket prices that are already taking out the average Joe…well, you get the jest of it.

  26. Yea because the NBA has created such a great model for competition. You never know which teams will come out on top….such great drama

  27. No and no. Sorry Aaron part of what makes the NFL good are these 2 things. The tag allows a team to keep one player a year to make up for all the busts and failures they spend millions on, and as Cousins demonstrated you can make huge, life changing money if you ride out the tag years.

    The hard cap is great and the whole luxury tax thing is a joke. I don’t know about the NBA but after they initiated the luxury tax in MLB the owners who were supposed to spend those payments on player salaries instead pocketed the money and didn’t spend a dime on players. The teams willing to spend get much better and the rest remain mired in mediocrity or worse.

  28. $30 million/ yr is now not enough for players today to play football. I’m not interested in paying the players any more money. The more money the owners pay their players, the more they have to charge fans for their product to make up for the extra expenses.

    While these players are complaining about whether they will get $40 or $50 million in guarantees to play football or basketball, it’s now costing me over $800 to take my family to a single game for decent seats when I add everything up. No thank you. I’m out.

  29. Yes Aaron…..Thats what makes the NFL so competitive……and the NBA fixed…..

    Hard cap vs. soft cap……

    Who wants to see Dallas trying to win the NFL title every year by spending $300 million…..

    The NBA is unwatchable……

    With this attitude…..It looks like “replacement” players are in order for NFL fans in the future……

  30. I think the NFL should adopt the Lebron method. Just let players get together in the offseason and cook up a team they like and refuse to play for anyone else. Remove all caps and let the market decide.

  31. That’s just a stupid idea Aaron.the hard cap keeps all teams on a level playing field and the small market team can compete. Look at how the NBA team are stacked because of it.whats with this guy lately!!!

  32. . “That, obviously, restricts player movement. . . .
    —————
    Make no mistake, these comments are all out him and his current situation where he is crying about some other QBs making more money than him and if he does not get it he wants out.

  33. I think teams should have some kind of exemption for the Elways, Rodgers, Reggies…

    But on the other hand, if you can’t fit your team under a $177,000,000 cap, you should probably go looking for a new CFO/cap whizz..

  34. Apparently players assume that NFL franchise owners have no other employees, no property, no buildings, no agreements with companies, or ANY other business obligation that comprises overhead for which the franchise is responsible.
    Rodgers, and many of his fellow players, as well as the NFLPA, simply view the NFL and its franchises as cash cows that exist solely for player benefit.
    No Aaron. No.
    Get a clue. Clearly you majored in basket weaving at Cal, not business.
    The NFL nor its franchises, are accountable to you or any players and the franchise salary structure should never be changed at the whim of an idiot player who is merely an overpaid employee.

  35. LOL, Vikings fans have now had to see four Rodgers headlines, in the past 24 hours. Even after breaking his collarbone, which ended up not helping them one bit, this gives them a “twitch” and a feeling of restlessness. That’s hilarious.

  37. Funny, he talks about signing a guy cheaper if they sign him early and it would be good for teams. Meanwhile he wants to renegotiate his deal with 2 years left and make a stipulation that he can rip up if another QB gets more money then him.

  41. What’s funny is I’ve heard the NBA would love to give teams a “franchise tag” I can’t imagine it ever happens, but it might be the only way to create parity in that league rather than just half of the true stars of the league wind up on a handful of teams.

  43. Notice there was nothing wrong with the NFL’s salary rules when he accepted the large signing bonus with he current long term deal. But now he does not like where he is at so he would rather see the NFL’s rule that benefit all team’s equally blown up in favor of himself.

  45. The NBA salary structure is as confusing as the United States tax code. Bird rights, mid level exceptions, stretch provisions, buying out contracts, etc. Its not uncommon to see a guy making $10M on the end of a bench, only there because his salary number made a different trade work out. Its ludicrous.

    And fully guaranteed contracts? How many more Haynesworths will we see?

  46. It will be interesting if Rodgers ever tries to utilize the power he has to get what he wants… He’s on a team that spends virtually nothing surrounding him with decent players and he’s 95 percent of the reason the team has been competitive. If he was disgruntled with the Packers, I think few would blame him.

  47. I think the hard cap is what makes the game interesting. It prevents an ego maniac from dumping a ton of money into his team and buying a championship.
    What Aaron Rodgers should want changed is players getting more than 49% or 47.5% of the cap. Maybe 52.5% of the cap money would be better.
    I think players get badly hurt, so getting a bit more seems reasonable.

    As for removing the franchise tag, I think its abused and since players outside of QB have short careers it harms them. A franchise tag for a QB I’m ok with.

  48. This is an apples and oranges thing. Football players have long been jealous of the NBA players money but the economics are different. 53 man roster vs 14. The NFL revenue would have to be 4x the NBA (4x the roster size) for the players to be in a comparable money situation.

    In the NBA you don’t need a team as much as you need 1-2 superstars with 60% of the roster being scrubs who rarely see the court. The NFL is more of a team game with a higher percentage of the players seeing significant playing time.

    There have been whole essays written about this but it really comes down to Rogers wanting to be paid like LeBron. In the NFL, i don’t care who the player is, the team will not win with 1 player taking up 40% of the cap.

  51. Can the NFL please do away with this guy already? Selfish, Greedy, Throws Everybody Under the Bus, Loud Mouth, that EVERYONE is getting TIRED of! Dude won ONE ring ONE, just like Foles, Just like Wilson, Brees etc…. but this Clowns EGO is just to big even for OBJ! I Truly use to LIKE this guy! Now I cant stand him!

  52. It would instantly ruin the League. Look at baseball as an example. A soft cap is no different than “no cap” to these owners. I was a huge fan and have actually attended games in 16 different World Series….but because of the no-cap-disparity that prevails today, haven’t even watched a single game since 2011. Its like watching the Globetrotters play the Generals and cheering for the Generals, The NFL and NHL understand the importance of parity.

  53. Of coarse he would. All players would. That would give them potentially unlimited earning potential.

  54. I think they need to raise the salary cap substantially and make all contracts guaranteed. It is odd to me that the NFL has the shortest shelf life and most medical implications for players down the road, yet they make less than MLB or NBA players AND their contracts are not guaranteed. I get the size of the roster means there may be less cap space to go around, but a trade-off of a lower (comparatively speaking) salary should be that it is assured.

  55. Green Bay would not be a good team without the salary cap. It would be like the NBA. Some elite players would be rich and the others would be minimum paychecks. Aaron Rodgers is just a greedy, selfish A-Hole. No one is going to listen to his stupid ideas anyways. Just play ball and shut up!

  56. No cap and a luxury tax situation? Tell us, Aaron, how the Packers would survive in Green Bay?

  57. If players want to be looked at as partners by the Team Owners instead of mindless subordinates they would negotiate for a soft cap and the elimination of franchise tags so the payroll inflation can be more reflective of the growth of League revenue.

    Also they need guaranteed contracts. Stop negotiating for things like softer practices and less practice time. Talk money. All these Jerry Jones and Mncair comments about players rights and “inmates running the asylum”: hold them accountable in the CBA.

  59. Erin only thinks about Erin. What a “piss poor” attitude. If there was no hard cap or any salary controls just how does he think a small market team like the Packers would compete againt the New Yorks, Phillys and Dallases of the world to get players?

    Stick to losing football and collarbone rehab Erin, nobody cares what you think.

  60. chiefsfolife says:

    August 8, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I’m tired of hearing this guy squawk. Just shut up already!
    —————————————————–

    Jarvis Landry says, Hold my Beer!

  61. Take away the cap and one of the very first teams to become an also ran would be the one he is on. You’d have half a dozen teams that could outspend the rest of the league put together. It’s not the hard cap players should be begrudging but the very soft floor. The NFLPA should be negotiating towards a floor within $10m of the cap annually and any team below that floor should have to pay the difference out in player bonuses at the end of the league year. That would improve competitive balance rather than destroy it.

