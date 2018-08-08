Albert Wilson: I get the opportunity to do everything

AP

When talking about wide receiver Albert Wilson in late July, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that the team was still “finding exactly what his role is going to be” during the 2018 season.

Some of the difficulty would seem to stem from the presence of Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola in the wide receiver group along with Wilson, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the team as a free agent this offseason. Some of the solution seems to be viewing Wilson as more than just a receiver.

Wilson said that he expects to line up all over the field, including in the backfield, and also said that Gase’s uncertainty about the plan might have been overstated given the pitch Wilson got as a free agent.

“Coach Gase showed me the game plan and all the things he could do with me, and there was no question,” Wilson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Here, I get the opportunity to do everything — play outside, inside, run the ball a little bit. To line up everywhere and play multiple positions and be able to be with a young energized great offensive mind.”

Reporters are encouraged not to pass on specifics, but Jackson reports “several gimmicky, creative plays involving Wilson have netted substantial gains in practice” so it seems the team has ideas about how to make the best use of Wilson’s versatility. Executing them effectively would add a positive wrinkle to their offense this season.