Alvin Kamara has some choice words about Minnesota Miracle

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 8, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a colorful way of looking at the end of last season.

And that color is primarily blue.

In an entertaining profile of the second-year back by Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, Kamara riffed on the crushing end of the Saints season, in which the 17-point deficit they erased in the second half of the NFC divisional round playoff game was erased by the Minnesota Miracle.

“It’s a certain point where you f–king just do everything could do, and s–t still don’t go your way,” Kamara said. “That’s how I felt about that game. I felt like we did everything. We came all the way back, and then s–t just happened like that. That’s like some one-in-a-million-type s–t.

“I couldn’t even be mad. I was mad, of course, but it was like how does that even f–king happen? That’s not even real. It’s almost not realistic, like what the f–k?”

Somewhere, Lee Elia nods approvingly.

His greater point holds, as the Saints were on an incredible roll before Stefon Diggs‘ last-second game-winning touchdown sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. And Kamara believes that momentum would have continued against the Eagles, and he clearly thinks it will continue into this season now that they’ve put it behind them.

“We’d beat the s–t out of [the Eagles] cause we was rolling,” Kamara said. “If we won [against the Vikings], I knew nobody was gonna stop us cause we came all the way back. . . .

“We know what the standard is. So, yeah, f-k Minnesota.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. I mean, not without being George Carlin.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Alvin Kamara has some choice words about Minnesota Miracle

  1. The real miracle was Saints getting a INT, then a strip sack, then converting a 4th and 10 to kick the go ahead FG. Vikings dominated them for 7 quarters last season and will do so for 4 more when they face off this year.
    SKOL!

  2. One in a million is an apt phrase for any time the Vikings win a playoff game. Would he venture a guess as to how many zeros would be needed to accurately peg the Vikings chances of winning a Superbowl?

  3. “We’d beat the s–t out of [the Eagles] cause we was rolling,” Kamara said. “If we won [against the Vikings], I knew nobody was gonna stop us cause we came all the way back. . . .“

    Im not so sure of that. Even if you take away the miracle play you would only have the Saints barely beating the Vikings. The Eagles totally blew the Vikings out of the water so I suspect they would have done the same to the Saints or at least beaten them. The Eagles had gotten into full monster mode by that point in the season.

  4. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. I mean, not without being George Carlin.… or Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor ….

  6. And Kamara believes that momentum would have continued against the Eagles, and he clearly thinks it will continue into this season now that they’ve put it behind them.
    +++++++++

    Much like the Purples, “all this momentum we have will continue forever”.

    You lost your last game, Sir. 7 months ago. There is no momentum.

  10. lewsblues says:
    August 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm
    We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. I mean, not without being George Carlin.… or Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor ….

    —————
    Well sure, and any other comedian that cusses. But since thats most of them you cant be expecting he should list them all. So he picked the one that actually spoke to the topic of cussing during an act.

  13. The real miracle was Saints getting a INT, then a strip sack, then converting a 4th and 10 to kick the go ahead FG. Vikings dominated them for 7 quarters last season and will do so for 4 more when they face off this year.
    SKOL!
    ————————————————————————
    DUDE LOOK, those were tangible things that happened to put us in position to win, that’s called being there before and knowing how to win, im sure you remember 2009.

    How’s that trophy case looking.

  14. Really? Let’s review some facts Alvin: 1. The Vikings DESTROYED the Saints in game #1. 2. The Vikings DESTROYED the Saints for 75% of the playoff game. 3. You were GIFTED two short fields in the playoff game via a boneheaded interception and an assignment mistake leading to a blocked punt. The game shouldn’t have even been close! Grow up!

  15. It was luck AF. We all know it! Vikings fans want to delude themselves into thinking they deserve to be in the Super Bowl this year. However, if it were not for that huge gaffe by the defender. It would have been 1 playoff game….1 loss and go home. Yet, they are the preseason champs this season!

  18. He thinks Brees would’ve beaten Nick Foles?…Mebbe Wentz, who lost 2 games he started and finished, but Foles went undefeated in every game he started and finished…

  20. “We know what the standard is. So, yeah, f-k Minnesota.”
    ————————————

    You mad bro? Thanks for the bulletin board material tough guy. The only thing better than a Zimmer defense is a motivated Zimmer defense. Maybe we’ll see rat face Paytons Skol clap again. October 28 can’t come soon enough.

  24. Alvin, remember the first half? I don’t think you were rolling.

    For once, they were on the right side of a Hail Mary. If Rodgers does it, he is the best ever.

  25. Let’s be honest here. He’s right. In the NFC Title game, Kennum’s arm was moving forward and they still ruled it a fumble, changing the game. Vikings were about to tie the game at 14, and the refs took care of that, just like the refs took care of the Eagles in the Super Bowl with those 3 TDs that were not overturned and should have been. As far as I concerned, the Saints were the best team last year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!