Alvin Kamara has some choice words about Minnesota Miracle

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a colorful way of looking at the end of last season.

And that color is primarily blue.

In an entertaining profile of the second-year back by Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, Kamara riffed on the crushing end of the Saints season, in which the 17-point deficit they erased in the second half of the NFC divisional round playoff game was erased by the Minnesota Miracle.

“It’s a certain point where you f–king just do everything could do, and s–t still don’t go your way,” Kamara said. “That’s how I felt about that game. I felt like we did everything. We came all the way back, and then s–t just happened like that. That’s like some one-in-a-million-type s–t.

“I couldn’t even be mad. I was mad, of course, but it was like how does that even f–king happen? That’s not even real. It’s almost not realistic, like what the f–k?”

Somewhere, Lee Elia nods approvingly.

His greater point holds, as the Saints were on an incredible roll before Stefon Diggs‘ last-second game-winning touchdown sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. And Kamara believes that momentum would have continued against the Eagles, and he clearly thinks it will continue into this season now that they’ve put it behind them.

“We’d beat the s–t out of [the Eagles] cause we was rolling,” Kamara said. “If we won [against the Vikings], I knew nobody was gonna stop us cause we came all the way back. . . .

“We know what the standard is. So, yeah, f-k Minnesota.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. I mean, not without being George Carlin.