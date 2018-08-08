Browns tackle Desmond Harrison passes physical, comes off PUP list

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie tackle Desmond Harrison passed his physical with the team on Wednesday to come off the physically unable to perform list, according to the league transaction report.

Harrison missed the first two weeks of practice due to a toe injury that necessitated his placement on the PUP list to begin camp.

The undrafted rookie out of the Division II West Georgia was one of three players to begin camp on the PUP list along with safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive end Chad Thomas. Peppers and Thomas were both activated last week.

Harrison began his college career at Contra Costa Community College before transferring to the University of Texas. He then was out of football for two years before transferring to West Georgia for his final season.