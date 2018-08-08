Buccaneers add some defensive line depth

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are running a little short on defensive linemen at the moment, so they added one who could end up playing Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Iowa defensive tackle Nathan Bazata. To make room for him on the roster, they waived cornerback David Rivers with an injury designation.

Bazata could end up playing against the Dolphins this week since the Bucs are without linemen Vita Vea and William Gholston because of injuries.

He was an honorable mention All-Big 10 pick last year, and started 37 games at Iowa.