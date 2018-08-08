Calais Campbell wants Jags D to “finish better” in 2018

AP

The Jaguars led the Patriots 20-10 early in the fourth quarter of last year’s AFC Championship Game, but they couldn’t find any more points while Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to lift New England to another Super Bowl appearance.

Jacksonville had the ball four times after taking that 10-point lead and managed two first downs over those possessions as the game slipped away. Given the way the defense carried the Jags over the course of the season, that led some to point to a lack of faith in quarterback Blake Bortles as a lead factor in the loss.

Defensive end Calais Campbell sees an area where the defense needs to improve if the team is going to maintain their success.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined,” Campbell said, via Judy Battista of NFL Media. “We’ve got to finish better. As talented as we are and as well as we played, too many times we didn’t finish the way we could have. I’m talking about assignment discipline. Everybody knows the system better, they know exactly where they are supposed to be. We can play off each other. If we play that way, with the talent we have, it will be really tough to beat us.”

The Jaguars were tough to beat last year, but there were some other rough patches for the defense over the course of the season. That was particularly true for the run defense and tightening that up would leave opposing offenses with an even harder task as the 2018 season unfolds.