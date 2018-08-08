Case Keenum looking forward to “great test” against Vikings

AP

When a player gets set to face his former team during a regular season game, there’s always a media session that features a lot of questions about the reunion.

The answers usually include something about team goals superseding any individual feelings that might exist. That’s even more true in the preseason as teams are trying to settle on their roster and frontline players aren’t playing the entire 60 minutes.

Those realities didn’t stop Broncos quarterback Case Keenum from facing questions about the Vikings on Wednesday. Keenum helped the Vikings get to the NFC title game last year before leaving for Denver as a free agent and said there are no hard feelings about how things played out. He also said he’s expecting to see the same tough defense he saw in practice last year.

“I got a firsthand view of how good of defense it is,” Keenum said, via the team’s website. “I know we’ve got our work cut out for us. It’s going to be a great test. I’m excited to go compete against a really talented defense.”

Keenum won’t be the only quarterback facing his former team this weekend. Vikings backup Trevor Siemian was the primary Broncos starter for the last two seasons and will also get to renew acquaintances with old friends on Saturday.