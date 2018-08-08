Chase Daniel fools Mitchell Trubisky while playing part of autograph-seeking fan

AP

Mitchell Trubisky is in a meeting room with Chase Daniel every day. Yet, the Bears starting quarterback had no idea who his backup was when Daniel went undercover as an autograph-seeking fan.

Daniel wore a Trubisky jersey, sunglasses and a bucket hat, while carrying a Sharpie and a roster. He mingled with other fans on the other side of the fence, asking players for their autographs as a team website crew filmed the entire thing.

Most players recognized Daniel for who he is. Trubisky did not, and it doesn’t appear coach Matt Nagy did either.

Trubisky was leaving the field when Daniel asked Trubisky to sign his jersey. Trubisky never looked up as he signed for Daniel. Daniel thanked him and left.

Trubisky asks, “Who was that?” Told it was Daniel, Trubisky said, “No?!” before bursting into laughter.

Cornerback Deiondre' Hall ran by Daniel without providing a signature.