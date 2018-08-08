DAZN hopes to solve its Canadian streaming issues in 2018

Getty Images

NFL fans in Canada had a hard time enjoying NFL content last year, thanks to the struggles of DAZN to provide effective and reliable streaming of the games. This year, DAZN has come up with another way to meet the needs of Canadian NFL fans.

Via the Financial Post, DAZN has signed deals with a variety of companies that will distribute DAZN’s Canadian rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The companies include BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., and Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. Those providers can also sublicense the content to other providers.

DAZN, however, will retain the exclusive rights for NFL RedZone. Which means that, unless the technology has improved in 2018, fans may experience some of the same problems when watching RedZone that impacted their enjoyment of the games in 2017.

“We want to give Canadians choice in how they watch their NFL content,” DAZN senior vice president of revenue Joseph Markowski told the Financial Post. “There are customers that are far more comfortable watching via their traditional cable packages than they are with DAZN, we recognize that.”

It’s not just comfort, it’s effectiveness. If the streaming experience falls short of watching games via traditional cable packages, people will always choose traditional cable packages.

The good news for NFL fans in Canada is that DAZN has recognized its limitations and reacted accordingly, making it easier to consume the games. Chances are DAZN didn’t simply do that on its own; surely, the NFL made it clear that it expected a better viewing experience for its Canadian audience.