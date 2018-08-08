Derek Carr thanks Mark Davis for hiring Jon Gruden

AP

It was reasonable to wonder how Derek Carr and Jon Gruden would get along. And it’s early yet, so things could still change.

But for the moment, the Raiders quarterback is hitting it off with his new coach, and went so far as to thank owner Mark Davis for hiring the hard-grinding former broadcaster.

“I just said thank you for, you know, for just believing in me,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “After you let a coach go, it is always tough, because I love coach [Jack] Del Rio, I love coach [Todd] Downing and it’s like, ‘Dang, man, what’s next?’

“So for [Davis] to go get coach Gruden, we have to take the next step and it’s like, well, you know, if we had to do it, well thank you for bringing someone in that believes in me, wants to teach me, wants me to be better. So absolutely, man, I thank Mr. Davis and Mr. [Reggie] McKenzie all the time.”

Given Gruden’s reputation for wearing out his quarterbacks, that might be premature, but after a couple of weeks of training camp, everyone seems happy.

They better be. Davis invested $225 million in the pair of them, so having Carr and Gruden in step is a big step for a team with some other issues.And after an off season, Carr said he was ready for Gruden’s high-pressure style.

“The way he demands from me, he gets after me, just like he gets after everybody else,” Carr said. “If I screw up, he lets me know it, in front of everybody. And it just makes an openness about our team, . . . there’s no secrets, man. If I screwed it up, I screwed it up, no problem. But at the same time, he is the same guy telling each and every one of his players — you will catch him just after practice, if you just watch him — if he yelled at someone, he is going to go grab them, ‘Man, I love you, man, the reason I am getting after you is because I see this and this in you,’ and so anybody who has played for him, anyone who knows him, they want to run through a brick wall for the guy.”

So far, it’s working. It better.